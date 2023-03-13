Utah Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 202.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total value of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,710 shares of company stock valued at $50,884,686. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
