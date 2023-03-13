Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,334 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Okta were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

