Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380,254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 99.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Rollins by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 22.2% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

