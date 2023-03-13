Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

DAL stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.