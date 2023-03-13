Utah Retirement Systems Sells 143 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,273 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $412.32 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $443.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

