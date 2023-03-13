Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.