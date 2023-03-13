Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $213.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

