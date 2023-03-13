Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 200 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roku were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Roku Trading Down 0.9 %

Roku stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.