Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $86.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Roth Capital increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

