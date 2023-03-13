Utah Retirement Systems Buys 17,300 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

