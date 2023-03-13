Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.09 Million Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,612 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UiPath were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.88 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

