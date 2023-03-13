Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 305.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 77,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

