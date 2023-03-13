UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.73% of Ally Financial worth $60,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $45.65.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

