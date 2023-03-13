UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $59.88 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 925,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $59,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

