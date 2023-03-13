UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 73,065 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.97% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $59,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 704,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 89,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 67,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MEG opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.49.
In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,636,165.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,908,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
