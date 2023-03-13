Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,444 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $58,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
