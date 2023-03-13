UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.14 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $57,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

