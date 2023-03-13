UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,788 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $54,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.