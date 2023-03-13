UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 37,284 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Coterra Energy worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

