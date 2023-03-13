UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.84% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $54,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.