UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $53,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after buying an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 198,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

