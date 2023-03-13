Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.78% of Pentair worth $52,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $52.68 on Monday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

