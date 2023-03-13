UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $51,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

