Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $49,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 239,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

DRI stock opened at $143.97 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.