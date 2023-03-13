UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of PulteGroup worth $49,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.47 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

