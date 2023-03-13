UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $50.43 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of EQT worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

