Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

