Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $819,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

