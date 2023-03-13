Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,858 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

