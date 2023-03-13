Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 92,450 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap-on worth $1,321,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,849. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $240.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

