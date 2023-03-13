Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,042,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.00% of Leidos worth $1,315,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Leidos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.50 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.