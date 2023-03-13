Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Markel worth $1,304,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,262.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.