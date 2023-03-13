Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,295,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

