Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,485,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.57% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,280,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.35 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

