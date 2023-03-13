Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 143,827 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of PTC worth $1,265,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,479 shares of company stock worth $25,741,693. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

