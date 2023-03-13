Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,126,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.10% of Bunge worth $1,248,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,077,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,940,000 after buying an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

