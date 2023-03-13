Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 55,341 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $1,287,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $356.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

