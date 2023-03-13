Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 136,323 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Solar worth $1,250,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $207.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $218.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

