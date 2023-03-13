Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,175,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 673,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $1,078,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

