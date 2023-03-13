Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $1,138,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $737,656,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,346,000 after acquiring an additional 161,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

