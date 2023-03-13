Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 179,715 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,990,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $1,173,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 96.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 347,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celanese Trading Down 4.0 %
CE stock opened at $109.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
