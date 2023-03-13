CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.29% of CarMax worth $1,177,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

