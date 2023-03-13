Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 221,824 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Comerica worth $1,155,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

