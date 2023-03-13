Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,527,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.88% of Masco worth $1,145,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 37.9% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

