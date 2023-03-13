Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.51% of Splunk worth $1,163,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $90.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
