Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 355,610 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Western Digital worth $1,192,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

