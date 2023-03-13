First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of First Horizon worth $1,213,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE FHN opened at $20.10 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

