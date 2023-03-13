Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 57,511,227 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,511,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.86% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

