Michael A. Bieber Sells 2,932 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Willdan Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Willdan Group stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
Further Reading
