Michael A. Bieber Sells 2,932 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Willdan Group stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Further Reading

