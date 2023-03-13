Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Twilio worth $1,118,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $64.36 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

